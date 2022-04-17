First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

