First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 27,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.