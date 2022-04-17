First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
