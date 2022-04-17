First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CIBR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 159.4% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter.

