First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of CIBR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
