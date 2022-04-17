Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.20

Flamingo (FLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $63.95 million and $9.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.77 or 0.07571163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,442.61 or 1.00104768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

