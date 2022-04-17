Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $38.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00014350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 360,253,415 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

