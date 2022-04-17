Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post $859.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.71. 924,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,301. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

