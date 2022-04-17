Flux Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.93 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $340.46 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00353902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00087621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004394 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,483,867 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

