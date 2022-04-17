Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,280. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

