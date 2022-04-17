Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will announce $432.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.60 million and the lowest is $431.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.