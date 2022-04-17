Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,147. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.64 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.