Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 424,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

