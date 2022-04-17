Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,880 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. 427,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

