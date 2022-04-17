Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,861,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

