Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 7,663,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

