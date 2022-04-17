Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $122.94. 3,332,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,748. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

