Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

