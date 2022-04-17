Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$99.93 during midday trading on Friday. 178,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,635. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01.

