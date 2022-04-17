Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $297,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,263,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,938,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

