Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

