Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,749,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

