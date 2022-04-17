Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $20.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
