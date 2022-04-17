FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allianz SE Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allianz in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
