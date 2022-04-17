FY2022 EPS Estimates for Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Z in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Z stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Z has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

