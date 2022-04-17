G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

