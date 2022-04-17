GAMB (GMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,059.00

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $29,059.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

