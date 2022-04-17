Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

