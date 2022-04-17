General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

