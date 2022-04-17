Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.05 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) to post $78.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Genius Sports posted sales of $53.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $343.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 1,267,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,720. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.