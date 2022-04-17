Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to post $78.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Genius Sports posted sales of $53.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $343.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 1,267,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,720. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

