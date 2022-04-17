Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.34

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $381.34 and traded as low as $362.65. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $368.95, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.30 and its 200 day moving average is $381.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

