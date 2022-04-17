Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

