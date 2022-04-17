Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

