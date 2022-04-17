Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

