GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $77,493.09 and approximately $8,196.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

