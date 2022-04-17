Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,615.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $150,216.14 and $36,615.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.69 or 0.07633014 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.33 or 1.00286418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050143 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

