Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.