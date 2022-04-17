Govi One Day Volume Reaches $45,629.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $45,629.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,440,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.