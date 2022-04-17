Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,728. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $20,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

