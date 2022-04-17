Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.28 on Friday. Guild has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

