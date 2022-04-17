Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.28 on Friday. Guild has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
About Guild (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.