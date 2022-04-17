H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

