Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.91 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and $1.62 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.86 or 0.07557741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,500.12 or 0.99838075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

