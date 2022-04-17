Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.68. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.