Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

HMSO traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.76 ($0.43). 8,910,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,616. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

