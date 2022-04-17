Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.91 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. Handshake has a total market cap of $72.91 million and $88,325.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,277.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.48 or 0.07553830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00283783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00850031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00093521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00354973 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 482,895,952 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

