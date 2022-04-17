Handy (HANDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $92,614.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.75 or 0.07500552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,301.45 or 0.99969675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.