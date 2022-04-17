Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €177.36 ($192.78).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €147.10 ($159.89) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €160.71.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.