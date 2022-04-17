Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 13,668 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986,593 shares in the company, valued at $207,621,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

