Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.08 Million

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will report $482.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.85 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

