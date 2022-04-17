Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,186,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWKZ remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 6,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Hawks Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

