Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

HAS opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

